Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $463,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,930,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,480,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.