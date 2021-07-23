Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $988,000 in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHAA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

