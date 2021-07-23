Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.48. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 18,212 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.57.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

In related news, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,875. Also, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,800. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $234,243 in the last ninety days.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

