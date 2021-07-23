First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

