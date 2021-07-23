First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

FFBC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 11,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

