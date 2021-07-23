First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 11,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,087. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

