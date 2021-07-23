First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

