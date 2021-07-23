First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,713. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

