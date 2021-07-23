First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. 1,524,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.