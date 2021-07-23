First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 51,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

