First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

