First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Western Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

