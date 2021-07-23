FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on FE. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Shares of FE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,018,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.
