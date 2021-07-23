FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 367,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.