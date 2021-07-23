Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE:FSR opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $14,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fisker by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Fisker by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

