Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of PFD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 2,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $20.88.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
