Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
