Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 31,864 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,175,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,269,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,036,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

