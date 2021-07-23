Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225,710 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.75% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 359,055 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

