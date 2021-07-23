Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,708,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,129,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $90.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

