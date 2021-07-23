Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

EWSC opened at $79.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $92.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08.

