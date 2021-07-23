Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $114.63 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

