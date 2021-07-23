Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $595,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $63.74.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.