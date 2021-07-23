Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 17,359 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

