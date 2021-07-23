Flux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348,719.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Flux has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $348,719.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00300587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00120622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00152194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001999 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,014,873 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

