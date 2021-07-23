FORA Capital LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $9,246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

