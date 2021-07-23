FORA Capital LLC Invests $105,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $685,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.