FORA Capital LLC Invests $75,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $136.00 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

