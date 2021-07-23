FORA Capital LLC Invests $82,000 in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $937.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

