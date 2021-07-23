FORA Capital LLC Invests $95,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

