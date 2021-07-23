FORA Capital LLC Invests $99,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $5,286,000. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $15,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

PLAY opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

