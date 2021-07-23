FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 222,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 116,596 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the period.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.