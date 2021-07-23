FORA Capital LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.