Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $122,000 Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000.

EDTXU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

