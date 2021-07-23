Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,960 shares during the period. Discovery makes up approximately 1.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. 46,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,911. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.