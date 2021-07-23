Fort Baker Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth $163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

