Fort Baker Capital Management LP Sells 686,960 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 78.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,960 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 1.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,911. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

