Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/21/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$9.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

6/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

5/28/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 104,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

