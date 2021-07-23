Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

