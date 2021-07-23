Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

