Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

