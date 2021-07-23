Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,777 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FOX worth $29,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.75 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

