Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading 9.2% Higher

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shares traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Foxtons Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

