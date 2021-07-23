Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FELE opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

