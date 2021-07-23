Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

FI opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $596.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

