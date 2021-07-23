Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.98.

FRU stock opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.41. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

