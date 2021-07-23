Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $42.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.96.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,955,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

