Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 950 ($12.41).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,010.83 ($13.21).

LON FRES opened at GBX 758 ($9.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,645.77. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 753 ($9.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

