FUD.finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for about $6.49 or 0.00020077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $153,308.38 and $17.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00868612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

