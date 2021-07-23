FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of PACW opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

